Dennis Rodman Is Talking About North Korea Again

The United States and North Korea are engaged in a war of words that many fear could turn into a full-blown nuclear war. But fear not, because foreign diplomacy expert Dennis Rodman (who else?) is here to make everything all better.

Rodman, who has been to North Korea multiple times to set up basketball games and hangout with dictator Kim Jong-Un, told the Guardian that he'd be able to ease tensions between the two nations if President Trump would send him back to the reclusive country.

"If I can go back over there...you'll see me talking to him, sitting down and having dinner, a glass of wine, laughing and doing my thing," Rodman said. "I guess things will settle down a bit and everybody can rest at east."

Rodman's been traveling throughout Asia and wanted to make a trip from Beijing to Pyongyang, but U.S. officials advised him against it. American citizens have been barred from visiting North Korea apart from special circumstances since college student Otto Warmbier, who was detained by North Korean officials and then released back to the U.S. with botulism, died in June.

Rodman, who won five championships with the Bulls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, previously spoke about his buddy Un back in June, when he made his most recent trip to North Korea.

“To me I always say he’s a big kid,” Rodman said then. “We always talk about basketball, that’s all we talk about is basketball. No politics, no nothing about America against North Korea, we don’t talk about stuff like that. It’s always very light.

“To me, he does not want to have war. The way he talks to me, he doesn’t want to have war at all. It may sound like that on the news, but I see that Donald Trump and him is more like two big kids. Who is the toughest? Because I don’t know why he would even, in my eyes, remotely even think about bombing anything in the world. I’ve never heard of him say it in my face and we talk all the time.”

Perhaps the reason Un didn't mention "bombing anything in the world" is because, as Rodman mentioned, they don't talk about "no politics, no nothing about America against North Korea." Just a guess.