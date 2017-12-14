Child Asks LeBron James to Dunk on Lonzo Ball

LeBron James received a unique Christmas request from a fan Wednesday — a dunk on Lonzo Ball

The Cavaliers were visiting children at the Cleveland Clinic when one child named Andrew asked James to dunk on Ball.

"I got you," James said with a laugh.

When LeBron & the @cavs visited @CLEClinic Children's yesterday, Andrew had a priceless request for @KingJames tonight against @ZO2_... pic.twitter.com/ZcU4pHYvfd — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 14, 2017

"He might not be in my way," James said. "Once he sees I'm about to take off, he might move out the way."

The Cavaliers take on the Lakers on Thursday so here's hoping Andrew gets his Christmas wish.