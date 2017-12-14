The Sixers Will Come to Your City, Beat You, And Turn You Into Content

Not only do the Sixers you an L, but they milk you for all your content!

By Daniel Rapaport
December 14, 2017

The Sixers traveled to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Tuesday in a matchup of two young teams that should be playoff fixtures for years to come. The game itself did not disappoint, as Philly needed overtime to secure a 118-112 win behind 28 points, 12 boards and eight assists from Joel Embiid. 

But the Sixers aren't satisfied with just beating teams on their home floor. They're also going to milk you for every ounce of content you're worth. 

Sixers guard J.J. Redick had the Wolves' franchise player, Karl-Anthony Towns, on his podcast to record an episode that debuted Wednesday. And shortly after the game on Tuesday night, Embiid took to Instagram to roast Towns. Check out the comment section below.

Towns played solidly in the loss—he put up 19 points and 16 rebounds—but contributing to content that helps Embiid and Redick's brand has got to add insult to injury. 

 

