Freida Bosh, the mother of two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, was arrested in Texas for exploiting a disabled person, reports NBC Miami. Exploiting a disabled person is a third-degree felony.

Police had a warrant to search her house in DeSoto, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, on suspicion of drug distribution activity. The police report states that Bosh and a man named Johnathan Brown, who was also arrested, allowed a disabled person to live in the home, which is registered to Chris Bosh, for personal profit or gain.

Bosh allegedly forced the disabled person to pay a portion of his disability check as rent for her and Brown. The victim was also intimidated into participating in Brown's drug distribution practices, according to the NBC report.

Bosh was reportedly okay with the practice because Brown provided her with free narcotics and marijuana.

Bosh, 33, is an 11-time All-Star who won two championships as a member of the Big Three (with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade) with the Miami Heat. He hasn ot played since the 2015-16 as he's dealt with blood clots.