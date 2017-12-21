Chris Bosh's Mother Arrested for Exploiting Disabled Person

Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images

She allegedly forced a disabled person to pay her a good portion of his disability check as rent.

By Daniel Rapaport
December 21, 2017

Freida Bosh, the mother of two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, was arrested in Texas for exploiting a disabled person, reports NBC Miami. Exploiting a disabled person is a third-degree felony. 

Police had a warrant to search her house in DeSoto, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, on suspicion of drug distribution activity. The police report states that Bosh and a man named Johnathan Brown, who was also arrested, allowed a disabled person to live in the home, which is registered to Chris Bosh, for personal profit or gain. 

Bosh allegedly forced the disabled person to pay a portion of his disability check as rent for her and Brown. The victim was also intimidated into participating in Brown's drug distribution practices, according to the NBC report. 

Bosh was reportedly okay with the practice because Brown provided her with free narcotics and marijuana. 

Bosh, 33, is an 11-time All-Star who won two championships as a member of the Big Three (with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade) with the Miami Heat. He hasn ot played since the 2015-16 as he's dealt with blood clots.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters