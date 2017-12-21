Disgraced NBA Ref Tim Donaghy Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Donaghy's lawyer said he didn't physically assault anyone and was just trying to protect his daughter.

By Daniel Rapaport
December 21, 2017

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who spent time in prison after he was found to have bet on NBA games he officiated, was arrested for aggravated assault with a hammer in Florida, reports TMZ Sports.

Donaghy's lawyer told TMZ that his client thought he daughter was doing drugs with a friend and brought the hammer with him as protection. His daughter's friend's father then confronted him, and that's when Donaghy threatened to use the hammer if the man came any closer. Donaghy's lawyer claims that Donaghy did not physically assault anyone.

Donaghy reffed more than 200 regular season games and 20 playoff games before the FBI began investigating his gambling practices in 2007. Donaghy was found to have gambled thousands of dollars on games he officiated in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons and made calls to affect the point spread. He pled guilty to wire fraud and transmitting wagering information through interstate commerce. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison. 

