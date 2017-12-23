Nikola Vucevic will have surgery to repair a fracture left hand and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, reports The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Vucevic suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Magic's game at the Wizards on Saturday and was immediately taken to the locker room. The seventh year player out of USC by way of Montenegro is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds this season for Orlando.

Vucevic will likely be out until after the All-Star break. Six weeks from Saturday is Feb. 3. He was the subject of some trade rumors, as Orlando is 11-22 and could be looking to prioritize the future and shed Vucevic's contract. He signed a four-year, $53 million deal that expires after next season.