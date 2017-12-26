Suns guard Devin Booker will return Tuesday night against the Grizzlies after missing nine games with a strained left adductor muscle he suffered on Dec. 5.

The injury came after the best two-game stretch of Booker's season. Before his injury, he scored 38 points in a losing effort to the Celtics, while his season-high 46 points led the Suns to a road victory over the Sixers.

Booker, a 21-year-old in his third season after going 13th overall in the 2015 draft, is averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on the season.

Phoenix has gone 3–6 in his absence.