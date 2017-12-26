This is how a basketball player does a gender reveal.

The Pistons' Langston Galloway and his wife hopped on the trend of revealing a baby's gender in a fun way. Galloway dunked a mini basketball into a hoop that then burst with blue confetti to reveal the couple was expecting a boy.

He ran to and his wife, and the two embraced.

Congratulations to the family.