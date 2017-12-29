Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley paid a settlement to a woman who said that he sexually assaulted her earlier this year, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

According to the report, Bradley paid his accuser to "to prevent false information from being made public."

The alleged incident took place in Cleveland in May when Bradley was a member of the Boston Celtics.

"Mr. Bradley absolutely denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever," Bradley's attorney Brian Wolf told TMZ. "The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley. The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family."

During the time of the alleged incident, Bradley and the Celtics were in town to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bradley's attorney said he is prepared to take legal action against those involved in leaking the settlement disclosure.

"My office will take all appropriate action against all persons involved in the wrongful disclosure of this agreement. We will conduct a thorough investigation into who is responsible for this wrongful disclosure," Wolf said.

Bradley was traded to the Pistons in July after spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career in Boston. He is averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and two assists per game this season.