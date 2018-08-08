What We Know About the 2018-19 NBA Schedule: Christmas, MLK Day, Opening Week Games

Which teams can NBA fans expect to see on the league's marquee regular-season dates.

By Michael Shapiro
August 08, 2018

An active offseason headlined by LeBron James' move to the Lakers has set the stage for 2018-19 NBA season, beginning with a pair of opening-night contests on Oct. 16.

The full NBA schedule will be released at a later date, but we are starting to get a picture of the league's schedule for some of the season's marquee dates, including Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here's what we know thus far. 

Opening night, Oct. 16: 

76ers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. ET – The East's top rivalry will kick-off the season in Boston per USA Today's Sam Amick, with Philadelphia looking to avenge last year's five-game defeat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward should be back for Boston. 

Thunder vs. Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET – Golden State will hang its third championship banner in the last four seasons before tip-off, then face a Thunder squad no longer featuring Carmelo Anthony. Expect at least a touch of KD-Westbrook drama in this one.

LeBron's debut, October 18:

Lakers vs. Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET – LeBron's tenure with Los Angeles won't begin at the Staples Center, but rather in the Pacific Northwest, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The Lakers' matchup with Portland should be a good barometer, as Portland enters 2018-19 after nabbing the No. 3 seed in the West last season.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25: 

Bucks vs. Knicks, 12 p.m. ET – Madison Square Garden will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. to kick off the Christmas Day slate. Kristaps Porzingis should be back on the court by then, which pits two unicorns against one another in the Big Apple. 

Thunder vs. Rockets, 3 p.m. ET – The West's top seed last year will look to continue its recent success over Oklahoma City. The pair split their 2017-18 regular-season series, but Houston won the most-recent playoff matchup in 2016-17.

76ers vs. Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ET – Another dose of Boston and Philly comes to viewers on Christmas in what could be a battle for the East's top seed. After sitting out much of last season, maybe Markelle Fultz can provide Philly with a boost in this contest?

Lakers vs. Warriors, 8 p.m. ET – This will serve as a Finals rematch of sorts. LeBron will head back to the now-familiar Oracle Arena in what looks to be the preeminent game on the 2018-19 calendar. We'll see if James can dethrone the champs with his new squad, albiet in a regular-season matchup. 

Blazers vs. Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET – Donovan Mitchell looks to improve upon his impressive rookie campaign with plenty of momemtum after advancing to the West semis in 2017-18. He'll take on one of the league's best backcourts, squaring off against Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)