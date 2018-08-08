An active offseason headlined by LeBron James' move to the Lakers has set the stage for 2018-19 NBA season, beginning with a pair of opening-night contests on Oct. 16.

The full NBA schedule will be released at a later date, but we are starting to get a picture of the league's schedule for some of the season's marquee dates, including Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here's what we know thus far.

Opening night, Oct. 16:

76ers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. ET – The East's top rivalry will kick-off the season in Boston per USA Today's Sam Amick, with Philadelphia looking to avenge last year's five-game defeat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward should be back for Boston.

Thunder vs. Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET – Golden State will hang its third championship banner in the last four seasons before tip-off, then face a Thunder squad no longer featuring Carmelo Anthony. Expect at least a touch of KD-Westbrook drama in this one.

LeBron's debut, October 18:

Lakers vs. Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET – LeBron's tenure with Los Angeles won't begin at the Staples Center, but rather in the Pacific Northwest, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The Lakers' matchup with Portland should be a good barometer, as Portland enters 2018-19 after nabbing the No. 3 seed in the West last season.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25:

Bucks vs. Knicks, 12 p.m. ET – Madison Square Garden will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. to kick off the Christmas Day slate. Kristaps Porzingis should be back on the court by then, which pits two unicorns against one another in the Big Apple.

Thunder vs. Rockets, 3 p.m. ET – The West's top seed last year will look to continue its recent success over Oklahoma City. The pair split their 2017-18 regular-season series, but Houston won the most-recent playoff matchup in 2016-17.

76ers vs. Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ET – Another dose of Boston and Philly comes to viewers on Christmas in what could be a battle for the East's top seed. After sitting out much of last season, maybe Markelle Fultz can provide Philly with a boost in this contest?

Lakers vs. Warriors, 8 p.m. ET – This will serve as a Finals rematch of sorts. LeBron will head back to the now-familiar Oracle Arena in what looks to be the preeminent game on the 2018-19 calendar. We'll see if James can dethrone the champs with his new squad, albiet in a regular-season matchup.

Blazers vs. Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET – Donovan Mitchell looks to improve upon his impressive rookie campaign with plenty of momemtum after advancing to the West semis in 2017-18. He'll take on one of the league's best backcourts, squaring off against Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.