Watch: LaVar Ball and Family Arrive In Lithuania, Mobbed By Media At Airport

A media circus greeted the Ball family in Lithuania.

By Chris Chavez
January 03, 2018

LaVar Ball and his sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday to join professional club Prienu Vytautas.

The Ball family was mobbed at the airport and were greeted by an absolute media circus. LiAngelo and LaMelo recently signed contracts to play in the Baltic League. The team is located in a town of about 10,000 people in Southern Lithuania and it appears that fans were among those in attendance for the arrival of the NBA hopefuls.

Watch the arrival below:

The team's official Twitter page shared the following image:

LaMelo is 16 years old and pulled out of high school just months after his oldest brother, Lonzo, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. LiAngelo, 19, was not considered an NBA prospect but was a member of the UCLA basketball team. He did not play in any game before withdrawing from the school following an indefinite suspension for his arrest with two other teammates on a team trip to China for the first game of the season.

