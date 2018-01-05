LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball's Lithuanian team, Prienu Vytautas, will play in five exhibition games branded as the "Big Baller Brand Challenge Games," reports ESPN's Darren Rovell. The games will be streamed live on Facebook.

The games will be played at Prienu Vytautas' between January 15-28. The five opponents Prienu Vytautas will face are Zalagris , BC Lietuvos rytas, Vytis, Dzūkija and Jonava. All five clubs are from Lithuania.

Prienu Vytautas recently withdrew from the Baltic Basketball League mid-season in order to make time for these games, according to Simona Baranauskas, who covers Lithuanian basketball.

It's not surprising to see the Lithuanian club and Big Baller Brand use each other to generate buzz and promote their respective brands. These games will surely be watched by many more people than the average Lithuanian basketball game, as anything the Ball family does seems to draw eyeballs. Prienu Vytautas knew exactly what it was getting into when it signed the brothers, and this is the exact type of promotion that the club's executives likely had in mind when they brought Big Baller Brand to Europe.

This isn't the time LaVar Ball has put the Big Baller Brand name on a series of basketball games rather than just basketball apparel. On Dec. 20, Ball announced plans to start the Junior Basketball Association professional league for top high school prospects who do not want to go to college.