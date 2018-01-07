San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard has a partial tear in his left shoulder, head coach Gregg Popovich announced.

Leonard was ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. According to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, the team remains hopeful that Leonard can return and play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It’s too bad," Popovich said. "He was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games."

Leonard was forced to miss the first 27 games of the season with a quadriceps injury. He returned on Dec. 12 but has also rested during a few games.

Leonard scored 29 points with four steals, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks after a 103–89 loss to the Phoenix Suns.