Watch: Serge Ibaka, James Johnson Ejected From Heat–Raptors Game After Throwing Punches

Serge Ibaka and James Johnson were ejected from the Heat–Raptors game after throwing punches midway through the third quarter of Tuesday night's game. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2018

Serge Ibaka and James Johnson were ejected from the Heat–Raptors game after throwing punches about midway through the third quarter of Tuesday night's game. 

The Raptors were inbounding the ball at the baseline when Ibaka pushed Johnson away from him upcourt. Johnson then throws the punch and Ibaka responds with his own. Ibaka eventually puts his arms up and walks away, but not before everyone else gathers around. 

The two were given technical fouls and ejected. 

Things continued to be chippy between the two teams even after the final whistle, as DeMar DeRozan and Goran Dragic had to separated after exchanging choice words. 

On the court, the Heat won 90-89.

