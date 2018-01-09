Serge Ibaka and James Johnson were ejected from the Heat–Raptors game after throwing punches about midway through the third quarter of Tuesday night's game.

The Raptors were inbounding the ball at the baseline when Ibaka pushed Johnson away from him upcourt. Johnson then throws the punch and Ibaka responds with his own. Ibaka eventually puts his arms up and walks away, but not before everyone else gathers around.

Serge Ibaka and James Johnson are both ejected after throwing punches 😳 pic.twitter.com/9AP8l2SiYQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2018

The two were given technical fouls and ejected.

Things continued to be chippy between the two teams even after the final whistle, as DeMar DeRozan and Goran Dragic had to separated after exchanging choice words.

DeRozan & Dragic get into it at the end, get separated quickly pic.twitter.com/qSAmKWkPD6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 10, 2018

On the court, the Heat won 90-89.