NBA Fines Cavs' Isaiah Thomas $20K for Flagrant Foul on Andrew Wiggins

The foul occurred during the Cavaliers' game against the Timberwolves on Monday. 

By Karl Bullock
January 10, 2018

The NBA fined Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas $20,000 for a flagrant foul on Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins during Monday's game.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter and Minnesota holding a 30-point lead over Cleveland, Wolves point guard Tyus Jones came around a pick before kicking out to Wiggins as he drove down the lane. As he gathered the ball for his shot, Wiggins was met with the swinging right arm of Thomas across his neck and chin, sending him to the floor.

Thomas was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, triggering an automatic ejection from the game. 

NBA
NBA Trade Deadline: The Best Under-the-Radar Targets

Thomas apologized to Wiggins after the incident and again after the game.  

"I've gotten numerous steals like that, going out like that," Thomas said, according to ESPN. "It just happened I hit him in the throat. I apologized right away because I didn't mean to do that. I'm just glad he's all right."

Thomas finished with nine points on 3-for-11 shooting with three assists in 19 minutes. The Cavs would go on to lose 127-99, their fifth loss in the last seven games. 

The Cavs, who are 26-14 and occupy third place in the Eastern Conference, visit the Raptors Thursday night. 

 

 

 

