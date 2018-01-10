There are 11 games in the NBA on Wednesday, which can make wading through all of the options in DFS a daunting task. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into the schedule and see which favorable matchups you should try to take advantage of for your entry. Consider using some of the players below and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to hopefully end your night with some extra money in your pocket.

Point Guard

Chris Paul, vs. Trail Blazers (FD: $10,300, DK: $9,700)

Projected Points: FD: 48.21, DK: 50.56

Paul has been thrust back into a leading role, a spot in which he’s certainly comfortable, with the Rockets missing James Harden (hamstring). He has provided excellent all-around production in the four games that Harden has missed, averaging 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers per contest. His usage rate for the season is only at 23.4%, but it was 26.7% over that four-game stretch. Expect him to continue to put up big numbers on Wednesday.

Kris Dunn, at Knicks (FD: $7,900, DK: $7,500)

Projected Points: FD: 37.3, DK: 36.46

The Bulls provided some good news concerning Zach LaVine (knee) on Tuesday, announcing he will make his season debut Saturday. While that could spell a decrease in value for Dunn, you won’t have to worry about that in DFS on Wednesday. Dunn has excelled in his previous two games against the Knicks this season, averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. That shouldn’t be surprising based on the Knicks struggles to defend point guards this season, and helps make Dunn someone to target in their third matchup.

Shooting Guard

Lou Williams, at Warriors (FD: $7,900, DK: $8,100)

Projected Points: FD: 41.91, DK: 43.63

The Clippers just can’t catch a break. They continue to be decimated by injuries this season, the most recent of which have been to Milos Teodosic (foot) and Blake Griffin (concussion). With both possibly out again Wednesday, the Clippers don’t have many scoring options left. Enter Williams, who has posted a career-high 29.7% usage rate this season. The Warriors play at the fourth-fastest pace (102.6 possessions per game) in the league, leaving Williams with a great opportunity to provide significant production in this game.

Caris LeVert, vs. Pistons (FD: $6,000, DK: $5,400)

Projected Points: FD: 28.48, DK: 28.74

LeVert recently dealt with a groin injury but returned Monday to play 27 minutes against the Raptors. He only scored five points in the game, shooting a putrid 2-for-13 from the field. The encouraging takeaway is that he played significant minutes and saw a high volume of shots, which bodes well for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons. With DeMarre Carroll (knee) already ruled out, and Allen Crabbe (shin) listed as doubtful for this game, LeVert could be in line for extra playing time. He won’t cost you much, making him an intriguing value play for your entry.

Small Forward

Giannis Antetokounmpo, vs. Magic (FD: $11,700, DK: $10,700)

Projected Points: FD: 58.07, DK: 58.45

The Pacers dominated the Bucks on Monday, with Giannis limited to only eight shot attempts. He did take 14 free-throws and still managed to finish the game with just 17 points, but it clearly wasn’t a vintage performance. It marked only the second time this season that he has scored less than 20 points in a game. Look for him to bounce back in a big way Wednesday against a Magic team that plays at the seventh-fastest pace (101.7) and allows the fourth-most points per game (110.8) in the league.

Gerald Green, vs. Trail Blazers (FD: $4,500, DK: $5,300)

Projected Points: FD: 21.75, DK: 23.14

The Rockets brought Green in towards the end of December to add some depth to their bench, but the move has paid off big time with Harden going down. Green has stepped up to provide instant offense, averaging 20.2 points and 4.8 three-pointers in his last six games. He’s not going to provide hardly any assists, but he did average 3.3 rebounds per game over that same stretch. At this cheap price, he’s worth taking a chance on in tournament play Wednesday.

Power Forward

Trey Lyles, vs. Hawks (FD: $6,400, DK: $6,100)

Projected Points: FD: 31.03, DK: 31.87

Lyles is on a roll right now, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers over his last eight games. He’s carved out significant playing time off the bench, logging at least 28 minutes in six of those eight games. He gets to face a Hawks team Wednesday that allows the sixth-most points per game (108.5) in the league, making him an excellent option at this reasonable price.

Domantas Sabonis, vs. Heat (FD: $5,900, DK: $6,400)

Projected Points: FD: 36.04, DK: 38.14

Sabonis has played well in his first season with the Pacers and has stepped up his game even more lately, averaging 21.0 points and 5.7 rebounds over his last three contests. He could be in line for extra playing time Wednesday with Myles Turner (elbow) is listed as doubtful. Keep an eye on Turner’s status leading up to tipoff because if he does get ruled out, Sabonis could provide excellent value at this price.

Center

Nikola Jokic, vs. Hawks (FD: $9,400, DK: $8,600)

Projected Points: FD: 45.57, DK: 47.62

Jokic is an expensive option, but his ability to contribute across the board gives him a high floor in DFS. Not only is he averaging 15.9 points per game this season, but he’s also averaging career-highs in rebounds (10.1), assists (5.0), steals (1.3) and three-pointers (1.2). The Hawks lack quality size up front, which has led to them allowing the second-most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing centers. Don’t be afraid to pay up for Jokic.

Clint Capela, vs. Trail Blazers (FD: $7,700, DK: $6,800)

Projected Points: FD: 36.22, DK: 36.81

Capela has thrived in four games with Paul running the Rockets’ offense, averaging 16.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. If you watched Paul play with DeAndre Jordan in Los Angeles, it should come as no surprise that Capela is has meshed so well with him. The Rockets don’t have much size up front, so Capela might even see a few extra minutes battling with Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday. If you don’t want to pay up for Jokic, Capela is also an option with upside.