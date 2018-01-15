LaMelo Ball finished Tuesday's game against Lietuvos-Rytas with 31 points but it was a failed alley-oop attempt that caught the attention of his brother and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo tweeted at his brother with the caption "grabbing rim now I see you."

The failed dunk attempt took place with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and with Prienu Vytautas leading by 44 points. Prienu Vytautas came away with a 130–93 win.

Watch the botched play below:

LaMelo Ball tries to throw an alley-oop to himself and misses (via @ballislife) pic.twitter.com/SCx9hPycnN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2018

Okay @MELOD1P grabbing rim now I see you 😂 HA https://t.co/0Q7WiUSBDl — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) January 15, 2018

LaMelo finished the day with 31 points, 11 assists, five steals and four rebounds. His older brother, LiAngelo, posted 29 points, three assists and two rebounds.

The Ball Brothers will be back in action on Wednesday against Vytis of the National Basketball League. It will be the third of Big Baller Brand Challenge exhibition games.