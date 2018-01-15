Lonzo Ball Roasts LaMelo After He Tried, Failed to Alley-Oop to Himself In Lithuania

LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points but is getting attention for a failed alley-oop.

By Chris Chavez
January 15, 2018

LaMelo Ball finished Tuesday's game against Lietuvos-Rytas with 31 points but it was a failed alley-oop attempt that caught the attention of his brother and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo tweeted at his brother with the caption "grabbing rim now I see you."

The failed dunk attempt took place with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and with Prienu Vytautas leading by 44 points. Prienu Vytautas came away with a 130–93 win.

Watch the botched play below:

LaMelo finished the day with 31 points, 11 assists, five steals and four rebounds. His older brother, LiAngelo, posted 29 points, three assists and two rebounds.

The Ball Brothers will be back in action on Wednesday against Vytis of the National Basketball League. It will be the third of Big Baller Brand Challenge exhibition games.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters