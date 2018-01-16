Mark Cuban Says Mavs Will Accept Cryptocurrency Next Season

Cuban told Coindesk that fans will be able to use bitcoin, ethereum and possibly other cryptocurrencies to buy season tickets. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 16, 2018

If you've made a bunch of money on cryptocurrencies but found it difficult to convert that money into real-life objects or experiences, you're in luck. Particularly if you're a basketball fan in the Dallas metro area. 

Mark Cuban, the tech billionaire and Mavericks owner, said on Twitter that fans will be able to buy season tickets to Mavs games with bitcoin and ethereum as soon as next season. 

Cuban, who has long been thought of as one of sports' most technologically savvy and forward-thinking owners, told Coindesk that the Mavs might also accept other cryptocurrencies as payment. 

A cast member of ABC's Shark Tank, Cuban is an investor in the crypto-asset investment fund 1confirmation and Unikrn, a platform for betting on esports using cryptocurrencies. 

According to the Mavs' website, the most expensive seats in American Airlines Center cost $13,202 for the entire 2017-18 season. As of the time of writing, the ever-changing price of one bitcoin was roughly $10,500. 

