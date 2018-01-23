LeBron James Makes History, Scores 30,000 Points

The Cavaliers' LeBron James made history Tuesday, scoring his 30,000th career point. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 23, 2018

The Cavaliers' LeBron James made history, scoring his 30,000th point in Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

The historic point came on a 2-point jumper with 1.1 seconds left in the first quarter. 

He became the youngest ever and just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. He is the first person to have 30,000 points, 7,000 assists and 7,000 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) is the only other active player ahead of him. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time scoring leader, finishing a 20-year career with 38,387 points.

Karl Malone (36,928) is second on the scoring list followed by Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).

The 33-year-old James is averaging 27.1 points per game in his career, with 27.0 this season.

The Cavs had fun on social media preparing for the historic moment, beginning Saturday when he was 25 points away from 30,000.

James made his NBA debut on Oct. 29, 2003 and has been the one of the biggest stars of the game since.

He's played with just the Cavaliers and the Heat.

Big congrats to the king.

