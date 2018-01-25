NBA, Jordan Unveil 2018 All-Star Game Uniforms

In addition to revealing the teams of the NBA 2018 All-Star Game, the uniforms for the game were revealed Thursday.

The jerseys are black and white.

The 2018 All-Star jerseys have been unveiled. 🔥 or 🚮? pic.twitter.com/kgakyrg1K6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 26, 2018

It's time. 🔥



The first look at the 2018 #NBAAllStar jerseys presented by @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/3mRjAXGIpQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2018

The logo from the respective player's team will be featured in the middle of the jersey, with the Jordan logo and KIA logo on the jersey as well.

Team LeBron James and Team Stephen Curry will lead the best of the best including Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

​The All-Star Game will take place Feb. 18 in Los Angeles and can be seen at 8 p.m. EST.