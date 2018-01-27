Thunder's Andre Roberson Stretchered Off After Nasty Fall, Reportedly Ruptures Patellar Tendon

Roberson reportedly tore his patellar tendon after suffering a nasty fall. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 27, 2018

Thunder guard Andre Roberson was stretchered off the court after he suffered a nasty fall during Oklahoma City's 121-108 win over the Pistons on Saturday. 

Roberson slipped while trying to jump and catch an alley oop from Russell Westbrook in the third quarter. He fell hard on his backside and appeared to land on his tailbone/lower back area, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Roberson ruptured his patellar tendon, which is in the knee. 

Per Wojnarowski, Roberson will be examined when the team returns to Oklahoma City, but the expectation is that he'll need season-ending surgery to replace the patellar tendon.

The defensive specialist is averaging 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds for a Thunder team that has now won seven straight games. 

NBA

