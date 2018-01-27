Thunder guard Andre Roberson was stretchered off the court after he suffered a nasty fall during Oklahoma City's 121-108 win over the Pistons on Saturday.

Roberson slipped while trying to jump and catch an alley oop from Russell Westbrook in the third quarter. He fell hard on his backside and appeared to land on his tailbone/lower back area, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Roberson ruptured his patellar tendon, which is in the knee.

Per Wojnarowski, Roberson will be examined when the team returns to Oklahoma City, but the expectation is that he'll need season-ending surgery to replace the patellar tendon.

Freak accident here. Andre Roberson goes down hard after slipping. Takes a really bad bump. pic.twitter.com/4yjlGSkGXY — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 27, 2018

Anthony Roberson slipped going up for an alley-oop and landed hard on his tailbone, was parallel to the ground about 4 feet in the air pic.twitter.com/88XlIxGVU2 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 27, 2018

They brought out a stretcher for Roberson after this slip. I really hope he is okay. pic.twitter.com/dLoZ5n1Q7p — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 27, 2018

The defensive specialist is averaging 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds for a Thunder team that has now won seven straight games.