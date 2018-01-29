Report: Knicks Looking To Part Ways With Joakim Noah After Argument With Jeff Hornacek

Joakim Noah has been unhappy with his playing time.

By Chris Chavez
January 29, 2018

The New York Knicks are exploring possible options to part ways with center Joakim Noah after he got into a verbal exchange in practice with head coach Jeff Hornacek, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reports that talks between the Knicks and Noah are scheduled for later this week to discuss his return to the team.

Last week, the New York Daily News reported that Noah shouted at Hornacek after being removed in the fourth quarter of a game against the Golden State Warriors. Noah has been upset about his playing time. The Knicks later announced Noah will not be with the team for at least two games due to “personal reasons.”

Noah missed the first 12 games of the season while he was serving a suspension for performance enhancing drugs. He has played in just seven games and is averaging 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game.

Noah has two years remaining on a four-year, $72 million deal that he signed in 2016.

