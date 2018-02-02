Russell Westbrook Shoves Fan On Court After Thunder loss

Russell Westbrook shoves fan on court after Oklahoma City's loss in Denver

By Scooby Axson
February 02, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoved a fan who had stepped onto the court after his team lost to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Moments after Oklahoma City lost 127–124 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Nuggets Gary Harris in Denver, Westbrook was headed off the court when a fan stepped in front of him. the

Video showed that Westbrook used his left hand to push the fan in the shoulder.

The NBA says they will investigate the incident.

"The fans are obviously there to enjoy the game, but they can't come onto the floor. That's totally unacceptable," Westbrook said, who added he felt he was justified in shoving the fan. "They'll look at it and figure out what's the best thing to do. To me that's just totally unacceptable. "I don't want to keep talking about it. I already made my comment. That's it," he said.

Westbrook had 20 points, 21 assists and nine rebounds in the game for Oklahoma City.

