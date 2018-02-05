Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Orlando’s Aaron Gordon in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA's All-Star Weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski ​reported Monday.

Gordon reportedly withdrew Monday with a strained left hip flexor.

Gordon was set to face the Pacers' Victor Oladipo, the Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. and the Mavs' Dennis Smith Jr.

According to George Diaz of the Orlando Sentinel, Gordon will also miss Monday and Tuesday's games for the Magic.

Gordon is averaging 18.4 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game

​Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points per game, 3.5 assists per game and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The Slam Dunk Contest will take place on the Saturday night before the All-Star Game, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 17. There will also be the Three Point Contest and Skills Challenge.