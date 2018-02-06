Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Jumps Over Tim Hardaway Jr. to Finish Alley-Oop

Tim Hardaway Jr. was standing over the basket. So Giannis jumped over him. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 06, 2018

Every now and then, Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off a feat of athleticism that leaves you legitimately speechless. Case in point: What happened in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. 

With the Bucks up 60-50 on the Knicks in the third quarter, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo had a two-on-one fast break. Standing in the way was Tim Hardaway Jr., who planted himself in the lane under the basket. 

Middleton threw up an alley-oop so high that only Antetokounmpo could possibly catch it. Then the Greek Freak went up, caugh the ball with one hand and slammed it home. All while jumping over Hardaway Jr., who is 6'6''. 

It's like he didn't even notice Hardaway Jr. at all. 

This matchup of two of the NBA's best young players (Antetokoumpo and Kristaps Porzingis) has been marred by Porzingis' injury; the All-Star forward left the game in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters