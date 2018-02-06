Every now and then, Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off a feat of athleticism that leaves you legitimately speechless. Case in point: What happened in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

With the Bucks up 60-50 on the Knicks in the third quarter, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo had a two-on-one fast break. Standing in the way was Tim Hardaway Jr., who planted himself in the lane under the basket.

Middleton threw up an alley-oop so high that only Antetokounmpo could possibly catch it. Then the Greek Freak went up, caugh the ball with one hand and slammed it home. All while jumping over Hardaway Jr., who is 6'6''.

In the Mecca of basketball



Giannis just did this 👀 👀 👀pic.twitter.com/rnxxdhApy1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2018

It's like he didn't even notice Hardaway Jr. at all.

This matchup of two of the NBA's best young players (Antetokoumpo and Kristaps Porzingis) has been marred by Porzingis' injury; the All-Star forward left the game in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury.