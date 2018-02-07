Amid multiple trade rumors involving him, Clippers guard Lou Williams has agreed to a three-year contract extension, reports Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania. Williams was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. League sources confirmed the agreement to The Crossover.

Terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Williams, 31, is having arguably the best season of his career. The protypical sixth man is averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds, and many believe he should received his first career All-Star selection.

The extension does not necessarily mean Williams will not be moved before Thursday's trade deadline. The new deal, which gives any team control over Williams through 2020-21, could entice teams to give up more for him given assurance that he won't be a half-season rental.

This is the most significant move the Clippers have made since trading franchise player Blake Griffin to the Pistons in exchange for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and a second-round pick. The Clippers also, of course, traded Chris Paul to the Rockets before the season started, and there's still a good chance center DeAndre Jordan gets traded before the deadline.

Despite all the shifting parts, the Clippers are 27-25 and sit just a half game behind the sliding Pelicans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.