The Lakers' Lonzo Ball seemed to hint at his mixtape dropping next week with a Friday night Instagram post.
He posted a photo of what is likely him as a young child and his father, LaVar Ball. There's a crayon the title "Born 2 Ball" drawn on the picture, with "Zo" underneath.
The caption is "2/15/18 #B2B."
He released a track in May that garnered attention (explicit language warning):
Between basketball and music, Ball is a busy man.
With tracks on this mixtape such as "LaVar" and "BBB," there's sure to be some self promotion here.