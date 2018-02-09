Is Lonzo Ball Dropping a Mixtape Next Week?

The Lakers' Lonzo Ball seemed to hint at his mixtape dropping next week with a Friday night Instagram post. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 09, 2018

He posted a photo of what is likely him as a young child and his father, LaVar Ball. There's a crayon the title "Born 2 Ball" drawn on the picture, with "Zo" underneath. 

The caption is "2/15/18 #B2B."

He released a track in May that garnered attention (explicit language warning):

Between basketball and music, Ball is a busy man. 

With tracks on this mixtape such as "LaVar" and "BBB," there's sure to be some self promotion here. 

