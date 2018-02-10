Joe Johnson will reportedly sign with Houston after Sacramento's buyout is completed Saturday, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the buyout is expected to be finalized later Saturday, and Johnson will clear waivers Monday.

Sacramento acquired Johnson from Utah in a three-team deal before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

Brandan Wright is also expected to sign with the Rockets once the Grizzlies complete their buyout.

Johnson, 36, is averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He is a seven-time All-Star and has played 16 seasons in the NBA.