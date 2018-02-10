NBA Rumors: Latest News, Updates on Buyouts, Contracts After Deadline

The trade deadline came and went, but that means it's buyout season. Here are all the updates to keep you in the loop. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 10, 2018

After the Cavaliers shook up the league landscape during the NBA trade deadline Thursday, it's come to buyout season.

With players being bought out and becoming free agents, there's sure to be moves.

Here's a roundup of all the talk around the NBA on the Saturday after the deadline. 

Latest news, rumors

• The Jazz will sign Naz Mitrou-Long on a 10-day contract after Ricky Rubio suffered an injury Friday. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The Wizards will look into signing Derrick Rose as John Wall still has several weeks of rehab ahead of him after his knee surgery. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• The Hawks waived guard Marco Belinelli. He'll become a free agent after clearing waivers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• Sacramento's buyout of Joe Johnson's is complete, and he has committed to signing with Houston. Brandan Wright is also expected to sign with the Rockets once clearing waivers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now