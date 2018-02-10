After the Cavaliers shook up the league landscape during the NBA trade deadline Thursday, it's come to buyout season.

With players being bought out and becoming free agents, there's sure to be moves.

Here's a roundup of all the talk around the NBA on the Saturday after the deadline.

Latest news, rumors

• The Jazz will sign Naz Mitrou-Long on a 10-day contract after Ricky Rubio suffered an injury Friday. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The Wizards will look into signing Derrick Rose as John Wall still has several weeks of rehab ahead of him after his knee surgery. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• The Hawks waived guard Marco Belinelli. He'll become a free agent after clearing waivers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• Sacramento's buyout of Joe Johnson's is complete, and he has committed to signing with Houston. Brandan Wright is also expected to sign with the Rockets once clearing waivers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).