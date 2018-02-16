The Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge was reportedly picked last in the 2018 All-Star Game Draft, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

He was chosen by LeBron James, who had the first and last picks of the draft. Stephen Curry's last pick was the Celtics' Al Horford.

But Aldridge told ESPN he wasn't surprised and at the end of the day, they "are all All-Stars."

James and Curry had the most votes of the 22 players chosen to play in the All-Star Game and therefore were named captains.

Aldridge is averaging 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and two assists per game.