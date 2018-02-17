How to Watch the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Watch the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest live from Los Angeles.

By Chris Chavez
February 17, 2018

The 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most popular events of All-Star weekend and it gets underway on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

This year's contest includes Donovan Mitchell, Larry Nance Jr, Victor Oladipo (2015 runner-up) and Dennis Smith Jr.

Glen Robinson III won the 2017 Slam Dunk contest title. 

Here's how to watch the contest:

How to watch

Date: Feb. 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the contest online here or using the TNT app.

