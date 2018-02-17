Watch the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest live from Los Angeles.
The 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most popular events of All-Star weekend and it gets underway on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
This year's contest includes Donovan Mitchell, Larry Nance Jr, Victor Oladipo (2015 runner-up) and Dennis Smith Jr.
Glen Robinson III won the 2017 Slam Dunk contest title.
Here's how to watch the contest:
How to watch
Date: Feb. 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Live stream: You can watch the contest online here or using the TNT app.