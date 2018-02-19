LeBron James revealed his draft order for his team's starters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen 148–145 on Sunday night.

James was named the All-Star Game MVP for the third time in his career. He finished the day with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James says he drafted Golden State's Kevin Durant first. New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis was selected second. James did not have any grudge toward his former teammate and selected Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving with his third pick. DeMarcus Cousins of the Pelicans rounded out the starters.

James is now tied with Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal for the second-most All-Star Game MVP awards behind Bob Pettit's four trophies.