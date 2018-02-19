LeBron James Reveals His All-Star Team's Draft Order After A Win Over Stephen Curry

What order did LeBron James draft his All-Star team?

By Chris Chavez
February 19, 2018

LeBron James revealed his draft order for his team's starters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen 148–145 on Sunday night.

James was named the All-Star Game MVP for the third time in his career. He finished the day with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James says he drafted Golden State's Kevin Durant first. New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis was selected second. James did not have any grudge toward his former teammate and selected Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving with his third pick. DeMarcus Cousins of the Pelicans rounded out the starters.

James is now tied with Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal for the second-most All-Star Game MVP awards behind Bob Pettit's four trophies.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now