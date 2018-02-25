NBA agent Dan Fegan was identified as the man killed in a car crash near Aspen, Colorado when his SUV was hit by a bus on Highway 82, according to the Aspen Times.

Fegan previously represented Dwight Howard, John Wall, DeAndre Jordan and Ricky Rubio. He was described as "one of the industry’s most respected basketball agents" in a 2016 Forbes article.

On Sunday morning, Fegan's car was reportedly trying to cross or merge onto Highway 82 when it was broadsided by the bus. There were two other passengers in the car including Fegan's five-year-old son and a 29-year-old woman. Both were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

There was one passenger on the bus but neither the driver nor the passenger was injured in the crash.

Fegan was 56 years old.