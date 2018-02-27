LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player with 30K Points, 8K Rebounds and 8K Assists

With his 11th assist on Tuesday night, LeBron James became the first NBA player with 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 27, 2018

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to amass 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists in a career. 

James' 11th assist in the Cavs' 129-123 win over the Nets on Tuesday was the 8,000th of his career. James accomplished the feat in 1,121 games—his career averages stand at 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. 

James finished the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season. The performance guarantees that he averaged a triple-double in the month of February, becoming the oldest player at 33 to average a triple-double for an entire month. He breaks a record previously held by Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged a triple-double in March 1968 as a 31-year-old, per ESPN's Stats & Info

James' 8,000 career assists puts him at 11th among the NBA's all-time assist leaders. Andre Miller is 10th with 8,524, and the only active player with more assists than James is Chris Paul, who is in eighth on the list. John Stockton is the NBA's all-time assist leader with 15,806. 

