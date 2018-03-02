Amid the fallout from a workplace sexual misconduct scandal, the Mavericks posted a job opening for a new Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer.

The position's description reads: "The ethics and compliance officer serves as the organization's internal control point for ethics and improprieties, allegations, complaints, and conflicts of interest. This position is also responsible for the Corporate Culture as well as compliance with corporate policies. The position advises corporate leadership on policy compliance, ethics and cultural matters."

On Feb. 20, Sports Illustrated published the findings of a months-long investigation into a pattern of misogyny and predatory sexual misconduct within the Dallas Mavericks organization. More than a dozen current and former team employees spoke of allegations ranging from sexual harassment to domestic violence, including multiple damning accounts of former team CEO Terdema Ussery's conduct.

Former Mavs employees communicated to SI that they believe the team's human resources department was part of the problem and contributed to the creation of an environment where overt sexual misconduct went unchecked. The team internally investigated Ussery in 1998 after claims of misconduct were filed, but the team gave him a contract extension the next year.

"It’s not something we tolerate," team owner Mark Cuban told SI. "I don’t want it. It’s not something that’s acceptable. I’m embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed. Period. End of story.”

The Mavericks have launched an "independent" investigation into the matter, while the NBA will have unbridled access to any documents and/or personnel as it further investigates the allegations.