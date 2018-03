LeBron James Jr. competed at the John Lucas All-Star Weekend over the weekend in Houston. James Jr. is just 13 years old and in seventh grade.

Chris Paul, who is James Jr.'s godfather, was in attendance to watch the tournament and appeared to be wowed.

You can watch highlights from the tournament, via TakeMyTalent.com below:

James Jr. recently led Old Trail Middle School to an Indian Super League championship title over Gilmour Academy.