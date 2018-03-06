Iverson on the 76ers' young core: "I love my guys. I love my lil dudes. They my lil guys. I love em."
Allen Iverson was spotted at the 76ers' 128-114 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday night. Naturally, the broadcast wanted to interview the Hall of Famer and get his perspective on the up-and-coming Sixers team.
The interview was, uh, goofy?
Classic #AllenIverson...He definitely was enjoying himself..#Lit #Sixers pic.twitter.com/yTzYXyzIzQ— Tony Cutillo (@TCutillo23) March 7, 2018
Perhaps the best quote from the interview came when A.I. was asked about Philly's fourth-quarter performance.
"I love my guys," he said. "I love my lil dudes. They my lil guys. I love em."
We're not in the business of speculating, but it definitely looks like Iverson was enjoying himself.
Also—who would've guessed that Allen Iverson lives in Charlotte?