Watch: Allen Iverson Gives Interesting Interview at Sixers-Hornets Game

Iverson on the 76ers' young core: "I love my guys. I love my lil dudes. They my lil guys. I love em."

By Daniel Rapaport
March 06, 2018

Allen Iverson was spotted at the 76ers' 128-114 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday night. Naturally, the broadcast wanted to interview the Hall of Famer and get his perspective on the up-and-coming Sixers team. 

The interview was, uh, goofy?

Perhaps the best quote from the interview came when A.I. was asked about Philly's fourth-quarter performance. 

"I love my guys," he said. "I love my lil dudes. They my lil guys. I love em."

We're not in the business of speculating, but it definitely looks like Iverson was enjoying himself. 

Also—who would've guessed that Allen Iverson lives in Charlotte?

