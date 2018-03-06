Anthony Davis Leaves Pelicans-Clippers With Apprent Rib Injury

Anthony Davis left with an apparent rib injury after colliding with DeAndre Jordan in the second quarter of the Pelicans-Clippers game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 06, 2018

Anthony Davis headed to the locker room with an apparent rib injury after colliding with DeAndre Jordan in the second quarter of the Pelicans-Clippers game. 

The TNT broadcast showed Davis in visible pain as he left the court. 

Davis was named the Western Conference's player of the month for February after posting averages of 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 blocked shots over the month.

The Pelicans are playing their best basketball of the season even after DeMarcus Cousins' suffered a season-ending Achilles tear shortly before the All-Star break. New Orleans has won nine straight to get to 36-26 and sit fourth in the West. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now