Anthony Davis headed to the locker room with an apparent rib injury after colliding with DeAndre Jordan in the second quarter of the Pelicans-Clippers game.

The TNT broadcast showed Davis in visible pain as he left the court.

Anthony Davis exited the game due to injury and looks to be in a considerable amount of pain #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/62YbiMmBTH — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 7, 2018

Davis was named the Western Conference's player of the month for February after posting averages of 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 blocked shots over the month.

The Pelicans are playing their best basketball of the season even after DeMarcus Cousins' suffered a season-ending Achilles tear shortly before the All-Star break. New Orleans has won nine straight to get to 36-26 and sit fourth in the West.