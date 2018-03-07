The Rockets, Cavaliers, Pelicans and Bucks are among the 14 NBA teams in action Wednesday night. As such, there is a lot of high-end talent available for your DFS entry. However, selecting the key lower-priced players could be the difference when it comes to bringing home some cash. Consider using some of the players below who have favorable matchups and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to hopefully end the night a winner.

Point Guard

Lonzo Ball, vs. Magic (FD: $8,000, DK: $7,400)

Projected Points: FD: 37.69, DK: 37.99

Ball is coming off a quiet game Monday against the Trail Blazers where he scored just 10 points and had two assists. However, the Blazers are one of the best teams in the league at defending opposing point guards. The same can’t be said for the Magic, who allow second-most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to the position. Ball provides a lot of value based on his ability to contribute in multiple categories and could be primed for a rebound performance Wednesday.

Kris Dunn, vs. Grizzlies (FD: $6,500, DK: $6,700)

Projected Points: FD: 32.99, DK: 32.27

Dunn has been inconsistent of late, scoring eight or fewer points or in three of his last seven games. He has a high upside when his shot is falling, though, scoring at least 18 points twice during that same stretch. Clearly the Bulls point guard of the future, Dunn should continue to get plenty of playing time for the rest of the year. The Grizzlies are decimated by injury right now, especially at point guard, which could help Dunn on Wednesday.

Shooting Guard

Bogdan Bogdanovic, vs. Pelicans (FD: $5,800, DK: $6,400)

Projected Points: FD: 26.48, DK: 27.4

Bogdanovic has been one of the leaders on offense for the Kings as the season comes down the stretch, scoring at least 21 points in three of his last six games. He’s not just a scorer, though, also averaging 3.7 rebounds, four assists, and one steal during that same six-game stretch. The Pelicans play at the second-fastest pace (102.6 possessions per game) and allow the second-most points per game (111.7) in the league, making Bogdanovic a reasonable option again Wednesday.

Ben McLemore, at Bulls, (FD: $4,200, DK: $4,500)

Projected Points: FD: 21.45, DK: 21.69

The Grizzlies will be thin at guard Wednesday with Tyreke Evans (ribs), Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Mario Chalmers (hamstring) all ruled out. McLemore missed Monday’s game due to a personal matter, but he should return Wednesday. He had played at least 30 minutes in both of his previous two games, averaging 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals. The Bulls are terrible defensively, leaving McLemore as an excellent inexpensive option at shooting guard.

Small Forward

LeBron James, at Nuggets (FD: $12,500, DK: $11,400)

Projected Points: FD: 57.96, DK: 58.91

James continues to be one of the best options in DFS regardless of his opponent, largely because of his 30.9% usage rate that ranks ninth in the league. Not only that, but James has at least seven rebounds and at least seven assists in 11 straight games. He just recorded a triple-double against these same Nuggets on Saturday and is primed for another big performance.

Dillon Brooks, at Bulls (FD: $4,500, DK: $4,200)

Projected Points: FD: 23.09, DK: 23.87

Brooks is another player who has seen more opportunities due to all of the Grizzlies injuries, playing at least 30 minutes in seven of his last eight games. He has played at least 30 minutes in a game 27 times this season, averaging 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in those contests. He doesn’t have a very high ceiling, but he can still provide value at this price against the lowly Bulls.

Power Forward

JaMychal Green, at Bulls (FD: $6,700, DK: $6,800)

Projected Points: FD: 31.09, DK: 33.12

The beauty of DFS is that three players on one of the worst teams in the league are all options that can provide value Wednesday. Green completes the Grizzlies trio, recording a double-double in each of his last six games. He also has 12 assists in his last two games and has blocked at least two shots in three straight contests. He could continue to provide added assists Wednesday with all the Grizzlies’ injured guards, making him look even more appealing at this price.

Kyle Kuzma, vs. Magic (FD: $6,100, DK: $6,100)

Projected Points: FD: 31.77, DK: 32.67

The injury to Brandon Ingram (groin) has opened up additional playing time for Kuzma, who has started the last two games. He’s played well so far, averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals, one block and two three-pointers in those contests. Both the Lakers and the Magic are in the top-eight in the league in pace of play, likely leaving Kuzma with even more opportunities to be productive Wednesday.

Center

Nikola Vucevic, at Lakers (FD: $8,400, DK: $7,700)

Projected Points: FD: 37.71, DK: 37.42

Vucevic hasn’t shown any rust in seven games since returning from injury, averaging 17 points, 8.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 blocks. Although the Magic are playing for a high draft pick at this point, Vucevic has still logged at least 30 minutes in four of his last six games. If he sees similar playing time again Wednesday, he could be in for another valuable performance considering the up-tempo pace at which this game will likely be played.

Clint Capela, at Bucks (FD: $7,500, DK: $7,100)

Projected Points: FD: 43.36, DK: 43.52

Capela surprisingly grabbed only three rebounds Tuesday against the Thunder, but he had recorded at least 11 rebounds in seven of his previous eight contests. While his offensive upside isn’t off the charts, he’s still a threat to get a double-double on a nightly basis. The Bucks allow the eighth-most points per game on FanDuel and the fourth-most points per game on DraftKings to opposing centers, leaving Capela with a great opportunity for a bounce-back performance Wednesday.