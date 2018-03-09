Friday night brings a packed slate in the NBA with 20 teams in action. With so many options to choose from, crafting your DFS entry can be a daunting task, but we’re here to help. Consider using some of the players below who have favorable matchups, and plug them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to round out your roster.

Point Guard

Damian Lillard, vs. Warriors (FD: $9,700, DK: $9,400)

Projected Points: FD: 45.43, DK: 47.19

Lillard normally presents a high-upside option in DFS because of a 30.5% usage rate that ranks 11th-highest in the league. He’s been even more proficient offensively of late, posting a 34% usage rate in February and a 33.3% usage rate through four games in March. Friday brings an excellent matchup with the Warriors, against which he averaged 41.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, five assists, two steals and 4.5 three-pointers in their first two meetings this season. Don’t expect them to be able to slow him down in this game, either.

Tomas Satoransky, at Pelicans (FD: $5,800, DK: $5,500)

Projected Points: FD: 30.78, DK: 30.94

Satoransky continues to see heavy playing time as the starting point guard with John Wall (knee) sidelined, logging at least 31 minutes in nine of his last 11 games. He is only averaging 7.4 shot attempts in 17 starts this season, but he’s made the most of his opportunities by shooting 57.6% from the field during those contests. The Pelicans play at the fourth-fastest pace (102.5) and allow the second-most points per game (111.5) in the league, which should leave Satoransky with added opportunities to provide value Friday.

Shooting Guard

Lou Williams, vs. Cavaliers (FD: $8,100, DK: $8,200)

Projected Points: FD: 39.85, DK: 41.49

Williams has put the Clippers on his back during various portions of the season, and we’re in another of those stretches with Danilo Gallinari (hand) sidelined. Williams hasn’t disappointed with Gallinari out the last six games, averaging 23.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.3 three-pointers. The Cavaliers are still struggling on defense, opening up the possibility for another monster performance from Williams.

Ben McLemore, vs. Jazz (FD: $4,800, DK: $4,800)

Projected Points: FD: 24.14, DK: 24.25

Speaking of teams dealing with a lot of injuries this season, the Grizzlies will be without Tyreke Evans (ribs), Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Mario Chalmers (hamstring) again Friday. McLemore has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last three games due to the Grizzlies lack of depth, averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. The Jazz are a strong defensive team, but the added minutes alone brings McLemore into the discussion Friday considering his price tag.

Small Forward

LeBron James, at Clippers (FD: $12,500, DK: $11,500)

Projected Points: FD: 60.8, DK: 63.38

James has been destroying the league since the trade deadline, averaging 29.3 points, 10 rebounds, 10.5 assists, one steal and 2.1 three-pointers in 11 games. With the Cavaliers making their push toward the playoffs, don’t expect him to take his foot off the gas anytime soon. The Clippers play at the sixth-fastest pace (101.3) in the league, which could leave James with even more chances to stuff the stat sheet Friday.

E’Twaun Moore, vs. Wizards (FD: $4,700, DK: $4,400)

Projected Points: FD: 23.52, DK: 23.88

The Pelicans are likely going to be without Anthony Davis (ankle) on Friday, who is listed as doubtful against the Wizards. He’s been one of the best players in the league since DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) went down, so multiple players on the Pelicans are going to have to help fill the void. Moore could be one of those players. Not only is he averaging a career-high 32 minutes per game this season, but he has already scored at least 10 points in three of his last four games. He’s not a flashy option, but he’s one to consider in tournament play based on his upside.

Power Forward

Kyle Kuzma, at Nuggets (FD: $6,800, DK: $6,400)

Projected Points: FD: 35.56, DK: 36.64

The injury to Brandon Ingram (groin) has opened up significant playing time for Kuzma, who has logged at least 33 minutes in all three games since Ingram went down. While he was productive in each contest, he had his best performance Wednesday against the Wizards, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 42 minutes. The Lakers play at the fastest pace (103.2) in the league and don’t have much depth up front right now, likely leaving Kuzma with a significant role again Friday.

Nikola Mirotic, vs. Wizards (FD: $6,700, DK: $7,000)

Projected Points: FD: 33.83, DK: 34.57

Mirotic stepped up Wednesday when Davis went down with his injury, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four three-pointers in 31 minutes. Never one to shy away from taking shots, Mirotic should be one of the Pelicans main offensive weapons Friday if Davis indeed does not play. Although his only game against the Wizards this season came when he was a member of the Bulls, Mirotic did score 21 points in 28 minutes during that contest. It’s not unreasonable to expect similar production from him Friday.

Center

Andre Drummond, vs. Bulls (FD: $10,200, DK: $9,500)

Projected Points: FD: 52.24, DK: 52.88

Drummond is simply dominant on the glass, averaging a career-high 15.8 rebounds per game this season. His assists have declined since the Pistons acquired Blake Griffin, but Drummond is still one of the few players in the league who is a legitimate threat to post a 15-15 on a nightly basis. He had 21 points and 15 rebounds in his first game against the Bulls this season, who really have no one capable of slowing him down in their rematch either.

Enes Kanter, at Bucks (FD: $6,900, DK: $6,900)

Projected Points: FD: 29.75, DK: 31.72

Kanter isn’t having a great season, but he has owned the Bucks, averaging 18 points and 17 rebounds in their first two meetings. The Bucks allow the seventh-most points per game on FanDuel and the fourth-most points per game on DraftKings to opposing centers, so Kanter’s success against them is not all that surprising. If you don’t want to pay up for Drummond, Kanter also has significant upside.