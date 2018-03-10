Report: Spurs Targeting Thursday Return for Kawhi Leonard

The Spurs believe Kawhi Leonard could return to the court as soon Thursday, when the San Antonio plays the Pelicans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leonard, 26, has not played since Jan. 13 as he's dealt with a quad injury that's persisted all season. The two-time All-Star has played in just nine games this season, averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He did not make his season debut until Dec. 12 and he did not play in more than two consecutive games.

San Antonio announced on Jan. 17 that Leonard was out "indefinitely," and coach Gregg Popovich said in February that he wouldn't be surprised if Leonard missed the whole season.

The Spurs have lost seven of their last ten to drop to 37-28 and currently sit fifth in the Western Conference.

The 2014 Finals MVP was named First-Team All-NBA in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He finished third in MVP voting last season, behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden, by averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is a two-time winner (2015 and 2016) of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.