Watch: LeBron James Completes Smooth No-Look Pass vs. Lakers

LeBron James completed one of the best passes of the year against the Lakers.

By Chris Chavez
March 11, 2018

In the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James stunned all defenders with one of the smoothest no-look passes.

James looked like he could have pulled up from beyond the arc or passed it to Kyle Korver. But he decided to fool the Lakers and connect with Ante Zizic for the assist on the dunk.

Watch the highlight below:

It doesn't get any smoother than that.

