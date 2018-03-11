In the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James stunned all defenders with one of the smoothest no-look passes.

James looked like he could have pulled up from beyond the arc or passed it to Kyle Korver. But he decided to fool the Lakers and connect with Ante Zizic for the assist on the dunk.

Watch the highlight below:

LeBron James with the subtle no-look pass and wow 😳



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/bE585IVryW — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 12, 2018

It doesn't get any smoother than that.