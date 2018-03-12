Report: Marcus Smart Out Indefinitely With A Torn Tendon In His Right Thumb

Marcus Smart re-injured his right hand.

By Chris Chavez
March 12, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has a torn tendon in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely after seeking a second opinion, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Smart was seen wearing a protective cast on his shooting hand after the 99–97 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Smart missed time earlier in the season after lacerating that same hand when he hit a picture frame on the wall at the team hotel during an angry outburst. He later told reporters that it could have been a season-ending injury since a shard of glass came close to cutting two tendons along the pinky area.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Celtics may have caught a break with Kyrie Irving's left knee soreness, which is believed to be no more than tendonitis and will not require much time off, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics will play the Wizards on Wednesday.

