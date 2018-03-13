Warriors' Stephen Curry to Miss Next 4 Games After Ankle Injury

Stephen Curry is out until March 20 when he will be re-evaluated after suffering a right ankle injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 13, 2018

Stephen Curry is out until March 20 when he will be re-evaluated after suffering a tweaked right ankle injury Thursday night against the Spurs, the team announced

He will miss four games. 

Curry was injured in the first quarter of Golden State's win over the Spurs following a layup attempt. He stood up in pain for a few minutes, trying to walk the injury off. While he shot his free throws, he headed to the locker room soon after. 

Curry did not play at Portland on Friday or in Sunday's road game against Minnesota.

Curry, who is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds this season, has a history with ankle injuries.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now