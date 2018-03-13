Stephen Curry is out until March 20 when he will be re-evaluated after suffering a tweaked right ankle injury Thursday night against the Spurs, the team announced.

He will miss four games.

Curry was injured in the first quarter of Golden State's win over the Spurs following a layup attempt. He stood up in pain for a few minutes, trying to walk the injury off. While he shot his free throws, he headed to the locker room soon after.

Curry did not play at Portland on Friday or in Sunday's road game against Minnesota.

Curry, who is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds this season, has a history with ankle injuries.