Report: Warriors' Klay Thompson Out Several Games With Fractured Right Thumb

The Warriors' Klay Thompson reportedly has a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated March 22.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 14, 2018

The Warriors' Klay Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated March 22, reports ESPN's Chris Haynes. 

He could miss seven games. 

Thompson was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. He played through the injury but was ruled questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. Until now, Thompson had only missed one game this season.

He is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Stephen Curry is also sidelined until his re-evalution March 20 after he tweaked right ankle last week. 

Draymond Green will also be sitting out the Lakers game. 

The Warriors are 51–16. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now