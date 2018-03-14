The Warriors' Klay Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated March 22, reports ESPN's Chris Haynes.

He could miss seven games.

Thompson was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. He played through the injury but was ruled questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. Until now, Thompson had only missed one game this season.

He is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Stephen Curry is also sidelined until his re-evalution March 20 after he tweaked right ankle last week.

Draymond Green will also be sitting out the Lakers game.

The Warriors are 51–16.