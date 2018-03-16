John Stockton's son David will sign a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

David Stockton, 26, went undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2014 and has been playing with the Reno Bighorns of the G League. Stockton has averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 39 games for the Bighorns. He has never played in an NBA game.

David's dad is the NBA's all-time assist leader with 15,806 dimes, more than 3,000 of second-place Jason Kidd. Stockton averaged 10.5 assists over his 19-year career, the entirety of which he spent with Utah.

The Jazz are 39-30 and sit in seventh in the Western Conference.