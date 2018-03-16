Warriors' Kevin Durant Out Two Weeks With Injury

Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two weeks after an MRI Friday revealed an incomplete rib cartilage fracture.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 16, 2018

Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two weeks after an MRI Friday revealed an incomplete rib cartilage fracture, the team announced

Durant will be re-evaluated after two weeks. 

He is averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.

The injury is the latest to the Warriors star lineup. 

Stephen Curry is sidelined until his re-evalution March 20 after he tweaked right ankle.

Klay Thomson is out with a fractured right thumb. He'll be re-evaluated March 22.

The Warriors are 52–16.

