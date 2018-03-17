Former NBA star Glen "Big Baby" Davis was reportedly arrested and charged in February on seven counts of drug possession and distribution, per Baltimore ABC 2's Brian Kuebler.

Davis was arrested at a hotel in Aberdeen, Maryland, on Feb. 7 when police responded to a complaint of an odor marijuana coming from his room, according to Kuebler.

Police reportedly found 126 grams of marijuana, $92,164 and a ledger that appeared consistent with someone involved in selling narcotics.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April, according to Kuebler.

Davis played NBA with the Celtics, Magic and Clippers and at LSU in college. He helped win the 2008 championship with Boston.

He's been out of the league a few years now.