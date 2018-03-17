The Pelicans Are Offering Free Beard Shaves to Promote Anthony Davis for MVP

The Pelicans are playing the Rockets tonight, and fans can get a free beard shave at the Smoothie King Center during the game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 17, 2018

Anthony Davis has played his way into the MVP conversation since DeMarcus Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles tendon injury just before the All-Star break. Davis, who is averaging 28.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals, has helped New Orleans stay afloat in the Western Conference—the Pelicans are 39-29 and sit sixth in the West. 

New Orleans plays Houston today, which means the consensus MVP favorite, James Harden, is in town. To promote Anthony Davis' underdog candidacy, the Pelicans are offering free beard shaves to fans at the Smoothie King Center today, and fans that do indeed get their facial hair taken care of will get an #AD4MVP t-shirt. 

The tagline they're going with is The Brow over the Beard, which is pretty funny when you consider that the two leading MVP candidates' nicknames derive from hair on a human face. 

