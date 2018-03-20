Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is targeting returning to the lineup for the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, reports ESPN.com's Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne

Curry has missed the last five games after injuring his right ankle March 8 against San Antonio Spurs.

Golden State has lost three of the five games in his absence including Monday night's loss to the Spurs.

The defeat puts the defending champions 3.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for the lead in the Western Conference.

The Warriors played Monday's game without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, while forward Draymond Green left the game in the first half with an injury to his midsection.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season for Golden State.